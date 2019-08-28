Sutton man faces robbery charge

A Sutton man has been sent to the crown court after he was charged with robbing an Apple watch.

Lee Vernon, 48, of Hibbert Crescent, was charged with robbery when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on August 24.

He was remanded in custody because there are substantial grounds to believe he will commit further offences and interfere with witnesses.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 25.

Click here for more Mansfield crime stories.