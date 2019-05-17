Sutton man faces robbery and kidnap charges

A Sutton man has been sent to the crown court to face robbery and kidnap charges.

Kyle Broome, 32, of Wrightson Close, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged the robbery of a grey Seat Ibitha, and the kidnap of its driver, took place, with two other men, on Outtram Street, on May 14.

Magistrates refused a bail application on the grounds he would re-offend, and because of his previous record.

He wias remanded to custody, to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on June 12.

