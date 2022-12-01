News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man faces Crown Court on knife-point robbery charge

A Sutton man charged with robbing a local store at knife-point has been sent to the Crown Court.

By Tim Cunningham
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 8:32am

Mark Kavanagh, aged 36, of Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, entered no pleas to robbery and possession of a blade when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged he threatened staff with a knife at a shop on High Street, Stanton Hill, before leaving with cash and alcohol, on Wednesday, November 23.

High Street, Stanton Hill.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 3.