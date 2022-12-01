Sutton man faces Crown Court on knife-point robbery charge
A Sutton man charged with robbing a local store at knife-point has been sent to the Crown Court.
Mark Kavanagh, aged 36, of Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, entered no pleas to robbery and possession of a blade when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged he threatened staff with a knife at a shop on High Street, Stanton Hill, before leaving with cash and alcohol, on Wednesday, November 23.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 3.