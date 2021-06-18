Sutton man faces child porn charges at crown court

A Sutton man has been sent to the crown court to face child porn and sexual communication charges.

By Tim Cunningham
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:17 pm

Steven Russell, 38, of Ashleigh Avenue, entered no pleas when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He is charged with possessing indecent images of children between September 22, 2020 and November 17, 2020.

It is alleged he had seven Category A images, 76 Category B images and 84 Category C images – Category A is the most extreme.

He also faces two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, between November 8 and 10, 2020.

Russell was given bail, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18, and lives and sleeps at his own address.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 15.

