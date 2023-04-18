News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man en route to police station when he was caught over drink-drive limit

A Sutton man was caught over the drink drive limit when he drove to the police station to help a friend on April Fool's Day, magistrates have heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read

Josh Soar's white VW Scirocco was stopped on Priestsic Road, Sutton, after officers saw him driving 'very quickly' at 2.45am, said prosecutor Nicole Baughan.

He told them he drank two pints and a jaeger before midnight. A breath test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for a dissimilar offence from 2017.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Soar cooperated with the officers. He had gone for a drink with friends after work and had about three pints, but walked home at midnight.

Later on, a distraught female friend rang him to say she was at Mansfield Police Station because her partner had been arrested.

"He heard a commotion in the background and without really thinking he decided to go to the police station and try to take her away from that situation," said Mr Madahar.

"There are potentially consequences from his employers about losing his licence."

Soar, aged 24, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was banned from driving for 18 months but he will receive an 18 week discount if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course by April 13, next year.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 statutory surcharge and £85 court costs.

