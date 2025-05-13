Sutton man drove car under barriers at level crossing and stopped on the train tracks

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 15:22 BST
A Sutton man who drove his car under barriers at a level crossing and stopped on the train tracks couldn't explain what happened but denied he was a “tearaway”, a court has heard.

A Network Rail worker saw Paul Dumphy apparently ignore audio warnings and flashing lights as the barriers were lowered at Sutton Level Crossing, on Newark Road, at 8am on November 10, last year.

Most Popular

The court heard the crossing was manned at the time because of a technical issue and CCTV of the incident was shown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the barriers were raised, Dumphy drove off. He was later traced by the police.

Sutton Level Crossing on Newark Road. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)placeholder image
Sutton Level Crossing on Newark Road. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Dumphy, who represented himself, told magistrates: "That particular morning I don't know what happened.

"I can't answer why I didn't see or hear the signals. The whole ordeal was horrific."

But the BT engineer, who drives the same route to work every day, denied speeding, and took exception to some details from the signalman's account of what happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He said I had an angry face,” he said. “I was horrified by the situation. I continued to work the way I do every weekday morning.

"The statement seems to give the impression I am a tearaway. That's not the case. I have a clean driving license."

Dumphy, aged 51, of Kirkland Close, admitted failing to comply with a stop sign when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £233, with a £93 surcharge and £85 costs.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice