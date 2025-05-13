Sutton man drove car under barriers at level crossing and stopped on the train tracks

A Sutton man who drove his car under barriers at a level crossing and stopped on the train tracks couldn't explain what happened but denied he was a “tearaway”, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Network Rail worker saw Paul Dumphy apparently ignore audio warnings and flashing lights as the barriers were lowered at Sutton Level Crossing, on Newark Road, at 8am on November 10, last year.

The court heard the crossing was manned at the time because of a technical issue and CCTV of the incident was shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the barriers were raised, Dumphy drove off. He was later traced by the police.

Sutton Level Crossing on Newark Road. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Dumphy, who represented himself, told magistrates: "That particular morning I don't know what happened.

"I can't answer why I didn't see or hear the signals. The whole ordeal was horrific."

But the BT engineer, who drives the same route to work every day, denied speeding, and took exception to some details from the signalman's account of what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said I had an angry face,” he said. “I was horrified by the situation. I continued to work the way I do every weekday morning.

"The statement seems to give the impression I am a tearaway. That's not the case. I have a clean driving license."

Dumphy, aged 51, of Kirkland Close, admitted failing to comply with a stop sign when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £233, with a £93 surcharge and £85 costs.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.