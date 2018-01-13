Sutton man dies after crash

Police have confirmed that a Sutton man has died after a collision in the Mansfield area on Thursday night.

Ralph Weller, 56, died following the collision between a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and a Honda Jazz car on the A617, at the junction of Water Lane, just before 8pm on Thursday (11 January).

Mr Weller and a 38-year-old woman were travelling on the motorcycle, and she remains in a critical condition at the Queen's Medical Centre. The car driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said they believed some motorists who may have witnessed the collision stopped at the scene initially but drove off before the emergency services arrived. They are now appealing for them to come forward with any information they may have about the crash.

Anyone else who saw the collision, or the motorcycle prior to the collision, or has any dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 761 of Thursday 11 January 2018.