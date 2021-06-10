Sutton man defrauded £4,000 from the marching band he set up

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Marc Warren was the secretary of the Silverbirds Marching Band when he began skimming money from the organisation's bank accounts between January 2017 and November 2019.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said more than £7,500 was taken in all – but some of it has been repaid – and Marc Warren took £4,062 for himself and passed on £197 to his partner, Andrew Warren.

Donna Pursglove, in mitigation, said Andrew Warren was of previous good character while Marc Warren has one conviction for fare dodging from more than 10 years ago.

She said the pair set up the group using their own money and Marc linked the organisation's bank account to his own.

"When band members were struggling financially Marc Warren would give them money," Ms Pursglove said. "There were fallings out when this came to light."

She said the pair both suffer from ‘significant’ mental health problems.

Marc has been diagnosed with angina and Andrew suffers from ‘lots’ of physical ailments, the court was told.

"Their relationship ended as a result of the process they were going through at the time," she said.

"Thankfully the amount isn't in the hundreds or tens of thousands. It's clear there was an intention to repay the money."

But Marc Warren ‘simply didn't have the ability to pay it all as he had hoped’, Ms Pursglove told the court.

"Both of them are at low risk of commiting further offences and they are both remorseful.”

Marc Warren, 55, of Carnarvon Grove, Sutton, admitted fraud by abuse of position, and Andrew Warren, 62, of Byron Street, Shirebrook, admitted being concerned in the use of stolen property, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 4.

On Thursday, Marc Warren was told to repay £4,062, and received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Andrew Warren was ordered to pay £197 compensation and fined £180.

Magistrates said they were sure the pair won't trouble the courts again.