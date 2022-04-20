Sutton man covered car with faeces in ‘revenge attack’ for marriage breakdown

Jonathan Martin also slashed the tyres, causing £280 of damage, when it was parked on Saddlers Close, Forest Town, on September 11 last year.

Two days earlier he slashed all four tyres on his wife's car, causing £206 of damage, said prosecutor Teresa Simms.

Later that day, Martin confronted her while she was serving food at her place of work and shouted: "Don't buy any food off that vile slag."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When he tried to approach her, members of the public intervened and held him back. In a statement, she said: "I was genuinely petrified for my safety. I live in constant fear of him turning up at my address."

Martin also sent a "horrendous" text message to his wife's relative, which left him worrying what he would do next.

"His behaviour is escalating," his victim said. "He is a man with nothing to lose."

The defendant caused another £800 of damage when he slashed the tyres of a mobility car belonging to another member of his wife's family.

Staff at the Tesco Express, on Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, called the police when a boozed-up Martin tried to drive away while nearly four times over the limit, on March 13.

Magistrates heard he has four previous convictions for ten offences, and was last in trouble in 2012.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Martin, a self-employed builder. was remanded into custody for 15 days after failing to attend court for the drink-driving charge, but this gave him “time to reflect”.

“He reacted very badly to the breakdown of his four-year marriage,” she said. “He spent five days in King's Mill Hospital in December for alcohol abuse.”

Martin, 51, of Kirkby Hardwick, Sutton, admitted threatening behaviour, sending a malicious communication, drink-driving, and three counts of criminal damage, when he appeared in court on April 5.

On Wednesday Mansfield magistrates imposed a 26-week sentence, suspended for 18-months, with a building better relationships programme and 16 rehabilitation days.