Sutton man couldn’t blow for breathalyser because he'd been punched in the mouth
Harpreet Singh was found in the driver's seat with red and glazed eyes and the rear lights on after police were contacted about a separate incident, on January 1, Mansfield magistrates were told.
He was unable to seal his lips around the breathalyser at the police station.
Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said he sustained a "significant injury to his lip and mouth" after a family argument which resulted in dislodged teeth. She said he told the police he was hurt and repeated there was a language barrier but an interpreter was not made available.
"He tried to blow five times and was told to seal his lips," she said. "On a different day this would be a not guilty plea. He simply couldn't do it. There was a genuine attempt to comply."
She said the Sports Direct worker, who earns £375 per week, supports his wife and two children. "He also does Uber deliveries on the side so this will have a big impact on his income," Ms Turner said. "He was really frank in saying that he had two drinks.
Singh, aged 37, of Stanton Crescent, admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday. He was fined £250 with a £100 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with ten penalty points.