Sutton man charged with sending threatening and abusive texts to another man

Police were called after six abusive voicemail messages were left on the victim’s mobile phone during a two-and-a-half hour period yesterday (Monday 8 November).

Officers quickly located a suspect and arrested him.

Keenan Varley, of Stuart Street, Sutton, was charged earlier today (Tuesday, November 9) with sending voice messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday, November 10).

PC Malgorzata Kacprzycka, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously, which is why officers wasted no time in tracking down the suspect and detaining him.

“We are satisfied this was an isolated incident and that there was no wider threat to the community.”