Two officers were called to West Hill, Skegby, on July 30, last year, after reports of a domestic disturbance and saw a distressed woman running down an alleyway and shouting she had been assaulted.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, described how a ‘clearly angry’ Mark Bell appeared behind the woman and told her not to say anything.

Seeing the woman had blood on her wrists and red marks on her face and neck, the officers pushed 46-year-old Bell into his back garden as he tried to get to her.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He shouted: "Well done, you have lost me my job. Don't tell them anything. This is all your fault – you have got me arrested.”

Bell tried to barge an officer out of the way in order to escape and continued to resist, but was struck with batons.

As handcuffs were applied to him, Bell launched his head backwards and butted one officer above his right eyebrow.

He was escorted to the police car, making more threats, and said: "You won't provide a statement. This is my house."

When he was put in the back, he spat on the door and in the footwell. He shouted obscene racist abuse as a spit-guard was put over his face.

The court heard Bell, a windscreen technician, has 38 previous convictions for 83 offences between 1996 and 2016, and was last in court for battery, when he received a prison sentence.

Bell, of West Hill, Sutton, denied assaulting a police officer, but was found guilty, and admitted making racially-aggravated threats on the day of his trial.

His solicitor said: “These offences are almost two years old and he has not committed any offences since.

“There has been a significant de-escalation in the number of offences he has committed."