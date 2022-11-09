Sutton man ‘behaved like spoiled child’ when he assaulted and harassed ex-partner

Elson Townsend's partner thought he was under the influence of cocaine when he assaulted her while they were on holiday in Wales, on October 7, 2020, said prosecutor Philip Plant

And on December 23, she believed he was suffering 'some kind of drug psychosis' when he accused her of sleeping with other men.

Townsend put his hands around her neck and hit her head against the wall. She fled to her mother's address before returning and asking him to leave.

Nottingham Crown Court.

On April 1, 2021, he accused her of 'looking at him funny' and pinned her against the stairs, threatening he would put her in hospital.

He used such force she was prescribed painkillers because of nerve damage afterwards, Mr Plant added.

After their four-year relationship ended in May, Townsend embarked on a three-month campaign of harassment, bombarding her with emails and calls, and even booking them a holiday.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has previous convictions for a racially aggravated matter, in 2009, and a driving offence in 2014.

Townsend, of Alfreton Road, Sutton, admitted three assaults and harassment without violence, in the magistrates’ court.

On Wednesday, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him: "This goes to show that even men of supposedly mature years can behave like spoiled children.

"Putting your hands on a woman with whom your supposed to be in a relationship is taking it too far. You are 47 and you have never resorted to violence before.

"You are honest about your own shortcomings and honest about the part you played in what was a turbulent relationship.

"You pleaded guilty because you wanted to acknowledge your part in what had gone wrong.

"The relationship is now over and you seem to have accepted that and moved on with your life."