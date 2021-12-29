Sutton man arrested over assault

Lee Young, aged 44, was arrested following reports a woman was attacked inside a property bebefore being chased across a row of gardens and assaulted again.

Nottinghamshire Police said Young, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, has been charged following an investigation into the incident, which was reported on Saturday, December 18.

Young was arrested and subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mansfield Road, Sutton.

He has been bailed to attend Nottingham Custody Suite next month.

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police's public protection team, said: “Reports of this nature are taken very seriously and wherever this is the case, officers will always take proactive measures and act swiftly to ensure everyone's safety.

“A man has since been charged in relation to the reported incident and criminal proceedings are under way.”