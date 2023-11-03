News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man appears in court after street robbery

A suspect has appeared in court after a man was left with serious injuries following a street robbery.
By John Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Officers were called to Hoefield Crescent, Bulwell, at around 4pm on October 27 and found the victim who had sustained injuries to his head.

He told officers he was attacked after disturbing a man who was attempting to break into a parked van.

The victim suffered two fractured eye sockets and had a gold chain ripped from his neck during the assault.

Duffy was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: GoogleDuffy was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google
Officers carried out a search of the area and quickly located a suspect who was arrested.

They also seized a small amount of suspected cannabis.

Eamon Duffy, aged 36 of Jephson Road, Sutton, has been charged with robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, possession of a Class B drug and criminal damage.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 30 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on November 27.