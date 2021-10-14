Sutton man admitted grooming underage girls when police confronted him

Steven Russell's first reaction was: "Yes, I have seen images. They won't be on there now - I have re-formatted the drive," when officers called in November, last year.

He also admitted talking to young girls online, but later gave a no-comment interview to police, said prosecutor Richard Pattinson.

Russell's phone was analysed and snapchat conversations, using the alias “Joshanon18”, were uncovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Crown Court.

He sent a nine-year-old girl a picture of an erect penis, warning her not to share it with anyone else, asked for pictures of her "booty" and her face, and messaged: "I wish I was with you," along with a “horny devil emoji.”

He sent more messages, but his victim stopped replying. He also sent a ten-year-old girl "pictures of a boy's privates."

Nottingham Crown Court heard that one of the girls was “particularly affected” by what happened.

Analysis of his computer revealed Russell downloaded indecent images of boys and girls aged between 12 and 14. Seven Category A images, 76 Category B images and 84 Category C images were found. He also used search terms like "jailbait young models."

"He accepted he was attracted to girls of that age and had a pornography addiction from a young age," Mr Pattinson added.

Richard Gibbs, mitigating, said Russell had been frank with the probation service and tried to engage with a charity dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse.

"In a nutshell, this man has had to confront the ugly side of his character and he has done so," Mr Gibbs said.

"He has been shunned by everybody he knows. Literally everybody knows. He hasn't shied away from his responsibilities."

Russell, 38, of Ashley Avenue, pleaded guilty to sexual communications with a child and possession of indecent images of children.

On Thursday, Recorder Simon King told him: "I think you have got a keen understanding of the shame you have brought on yourself and the risk you have undoubtedly posed to the children you have had contact with."

Russell received nine months, suspended for two years, with a 43-day programme for sex offenders and 60 rehabilitation days. A ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed.