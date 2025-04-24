Sutton knifepoint robbery: Police issue CCTV images of men they want to talk to

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a knife-point robbery in Sutton have released images of two men they would like to speak with.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was confronted as he descended the car park stairs at the Idlewells Shopping Centre on March 28.

His watch was then taken by offenders who fled the scene.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they believe could have vital information about the incident and have appealed for them to come forward without delay.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Det Sgt Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim who was forced to hand over a high value watch.

“We have analysed many hours of CCTV footage and believe the two people pictured in these images have vital information.

“I urge them or anyone who knows them to come forward without delay so we can put some questions to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 239 of 28 March 2025.