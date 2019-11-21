Sutton home 'closed' over violence and drugs

Tenants have been banned from a Sutton property following complaints of bad behaviour.

A closure order has been served on 109 Carsic Road following "reports of criminality and anti-social behaviour including violence, drug activity and resident intimidation".

The order, granted to Ashfield District Council at Mansfield Magistrates' Court prevents tenants and visitors from entering the property for a period of three months anyone

entering the address during that time without reasonable excuse will be committing an offence.

IN OTHER NEWS: Cordon after Mansfield landslide

Theresa Hodgkinson, council director for place and communities, said: “The council takes anti-social behaviour seriously and this closure order demonstrates this.

"This should act as a clear message to tenants that we will take action.

"The council is committed to preventing the few people that choose to be anti-social from affecting the lives of their neighbours.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Shoplifter's "cunning disguise" falls short

A council spokesman said: "The council community safety team has been working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the council’s housing team to obtain sufficient

evidence in order to take robust enforcement action.

"The address has been a key focus at the Carsic problem dolving and Sutton operational tasking meetings which are designed to manage offending behaviour, problem locations and safeguard those considered vulnerable."

READ MORE:

Police making 'good progress' tackling estate's gang problem

Police make Sutton estate a priority area

Sutton stabbing part of 'ongoing gang problem'

