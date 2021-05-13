Sutton drug-driver used cannabis for chronic pain

Jane Radford's red Ford Fiesta was followed by police acting on a tip-off and she was pulled over on Stoneyford Road after driving ‘erratically’ and through a red light.

Prosecutor Stacey Mills said a test revealed Radford had 4.9 mcgs of cannabis in her system when the specified limit is 2 mcgs.

She has six previous convictions for 15 offences, but she been out of trouble since 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said if the original charge of driving while unfit through drink or drugs had not been amended, Radford would have entered a not guilty plea.

"She denies she was unfit to drive and says she went through an amber light. Her reading is not greatly above the limit," he said.

He said Radford has spinal problems and ‘for many years took medication for pain management’.

"Recently she has been self-medicating with cannabis and it's helped her," Mr Samrai said. "She has been very disciplined. She would take it at 6pm and wouldn't drive for at least 20 hours."

He said ‘she recognises it is unlawful’ and ‘no longer indulges in it’.

Mr Samrai said the defendant has had a ‘pretty terrible time’ following the loss of her son. She has no endorsements in 29 years of driving and the loss of her licence will cause ‘real, real difficulties’.

Radford, 54, of Glen Street, admitted drug-driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She was banned for 12 months and fined £120, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.