Sutton drug dealer sentenced after dumping 47 wraps of crack cocaine behind wheelie bin and hiding in wardrobe
A Sutton drug dealer has been handed a 21 month prison sentence after he chucked 47 wraps of crack cocaine behind a wheelie bin when officers caught him in the act.
Christopher Beniston, of Sutton, was sentenced on August 3 for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.
He was spotted by two police officers while conducting a drug deal in April last year in an alleyway off Spring Road in Sutton.
Beniston, who was spooked by the Ashfield Operation Reacher team, dumped 47 wraps of crack cocaine behind a wheelie bin before he cycled away from the scene.
Ashfield Police said the officers ‘gave chase’ knowing ‘exactly where he would go’ and found him hiding within a wardrobe at a nearby property.
In a post on Facebook, the force wrote: “We said it then and we will say it again.
"This wardrobe definitely didn’t lead to Narnia….just a prison cell.”