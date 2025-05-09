Sutton driver with tattoos refused blood test because he fears ‘certain kinds of needles’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sutton man with tattoos refused to provide a blood sample after he was pulled over for bad driving because he can’t stand “certain kinds of needles”, a court heard.

Bailey Foster was stopped after he veered across the lanes on Wentworth Road and into the path of a police car in a Kia Sportage at around 8.30pm on April 9, said Ryan Hughton, prosecuting.

He admitted having some cannabis and a half-smoked joint was found in the car.

He made four attempts to provide a breath specimen at the roadside and in the station, attributing his failure to asthma and smoking.

A successful reading later showed he was under the drink-drive limit, but he also refused to provide a blood sample.

Charlotte Brothwell, mitigating, said Foster deserved credit for his prompt guilty plea.

She says he has a "bad reaction" to certain types of needles after passing out when blood was taken four years ago, even though he does have tattoos.

But he accepts he didn't raise these issues with police on the day, she added.

Foster has referred himself to a substance misuse charity to address his drinking, said Ms Brothwell.

He drinks around 15 cans a day and also binge-drinks to the point of passing out, she added.

Foster, aged 29, of Morley Street, Sutton, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The case was adjourned until June 10 for a probation report before he is sentenced. An interim driving ban was imposed.