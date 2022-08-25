Sutton driver admits causing death of 72-year-old man in road accident
A Sutton driver has admitted causing the death of a 72-year-old man in a road accident, a court has heard.
Craig Simpson, aged 36, of Barker Avenue, admitted causing death by driving while uninsured, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
The collision occurred at the junction of Barker Avenue and Healdswood Street, Skegby, Sutton, on November 17 last year, at about 7am, while Brian Chettle was walking his dog.
Nottinghamshire Police said members of the public provided first aid to Mr Chettle prior to the arrival of emergency services.
He was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead 11 days later.
Mr Chettle was a volunteer at Sutton Community Help Centre and his death led to calls for improved safety on the Healdswood Estate.
The case was adjourned for the Probation Service to prepare a pre-sentence report and Simpson was remanded on unconditional bail until a further hearing on September 15.