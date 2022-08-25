Sutton driver admits causing death of 72-year-old man in road accident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Simpson, aged 36, of Barker Avenue, admitted causing death by driving while uninsured, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The collision occurred at the junction of Barker Avenue and Healdswood Street, Skegby, Sutton, on November 17 last year, at about 7am, while Brian Chettle was walking his dog.

Nottinghamshire Police said members of the public provided first aid to Mr Chettle prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead 11 days later.

Mr Chettle was a volunteer at Sutton Community Help Centre and his death led to calls for improved safety on the Healdswood Estate.