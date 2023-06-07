Sutton drink-driver ‘rammed’ by van after giving female friend a lift home

Martin Ware ended up in a two-car collision on Ash Crescent, Kirkby, on the night of May 13, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said a test revealed Ware had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

He told police he went to the pub after work and drank four pints before offering her a lift home.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Ware, of Pepper Street, admitted drink-driving.

He told the court: “I didn't think I was over the limit with coming home at the time I did. Obviously, I was. I was trying to do someone a favour.”

The 38-year-old said the woman was being bothered by another male, who followed them and drove into his car as he was dropping her off.

He said: “As she was getting out, the van drove into me. They put two and two together and came up with five. She is just a friend.”

Ware, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates he has been under stress due to family health problems and may lose his job.

“All I am asking – I am begging – is for the shortest ban possible,” he said. “If I have no work, I can’t provide.”

Ward was banned from driving for 17 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completed by May 2024.