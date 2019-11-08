Sutton drink driver loses job after lamppost crash

A Sutton man lost his job after crashing into fencing and a lamppost while over the limit in his company car, a court heard.

Shane Maitland downed two bottles of Stella Artois and a pint of beer before driving, and clipped a kerb on Mill Lane, Huthwaite, at 11.30pm, on October 16.

When a nearby resident asked him if he was all right, he replied that his wife had gone into labour, said prosecutor Emma Wakefield.

He later told police his view was obscured because the windows of his silver Ford Mondeo were steamed up.

A test revealed he had 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said the contracts manager was immediately dismissed after the accident and had suffered from depression over the last two and a half years.

She said he had been stressed about the imminent arrival of a baby, but thought he would be OK to drive.

Maitland, 41, of Parkland View, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 14 months - but the disqualification will be cut by 106 days if he completes a rehabilitation course before July 21, 2020.

He was ordered to pay a total of £237 in court costs and a fine.

