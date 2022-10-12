Sutton drink-driver James Bond shaken, not stirred after clipping reservation

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Bond, aged 38, was stopped after officers saw him swerving in his Vauxhall Vivaro van, on September 10, just after 11pm.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said a test revealed Bond had 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates heard Bond, of previous good character, was ‘frank’ with officers and mentioned he had ordered a taxi, but drove because it was going to take too long.

Mr Pietryka said: “In his own words he made the wrong call.

“He said he had been at a wedding and there had been an issue with a family member and he decided to go home early.”

Bond, of Glen Street, Sutton, admitted drink-driving.

Bond, who represented himself, said his family commitments would make a driving ban difficult for him and he was unsure how a driving ban would impact on his business.

He told magistrates: “Ultimately I would like to apologise to yourselves and to the police.

“My actions brought me here. It's not an example I would like to set to my children.

“I am deeply ashamed of making that decision.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, but offered him a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes it before May next year.