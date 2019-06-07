Sutton drink driver faces losing his business

A Sutton shopfitter who was caught over the limit in his works van faces losing his business, magistrates heard.

A witness tipped off the police after they saw David Orrell buy more drink in the Co-Op, and he was traced to his home address on Martyn Avenue, at 10pm, on April 18.

A test revealed he had 93 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said he had three or four pints after work, and drove home in his works van because there were high value tools in the back.

She said there would be big consequences for the father-of-two, who travels all over the country to do his job, and is the main provider for his family.

Orrell, 34, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

A 12 month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work, was also imposed.

He was banned for 24 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 182 days if completed before October 2020.

He was ordered to pay a £85 government surcharge and £85 costs.