Sutton drink-driver chased and stopped by the same motorist he collided with

Paul Simpson was travelling at speed when he left the roundabout on Castlewood Grove, which was busy with pedestrians and children riding their bikes, on May 22, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

The driver of a grey Citroën C4 had to swerve out of the way, but Simpson still collided with him in his blue Ford Fiesta.

The first responder followed Simpson onto Redbarn Way where he overtook him as they went over speed-bumps, and pulled in front to force him to slow down.

Simpson, aged 50, drove into the back of the Citroën . The first responder got out and, as Simpson, rolled down his window, was hit by the smell of alcohol.

He saw a small bottle of vodka was empty in the passenger footwell, and confiscated Simpson’s keys.

Simpson asked for them back and said the man was ‘harsh’ when he called the police.

Nadir Prabatani, mitigating, said Simpson, who is of previous good character, entered his guilty plea at the first opportunity.

He said the grandfather-of-two suffers from anxiety and depression and was signed off from his work as a precision engineer for two weeks.

A counsellor advised him to play golf and he was returning the ‘very short distance home’ from a game with workmates, when the accident happened.

Mr Prabatani described the way Simpson was stopped as ‘something you would expect from the police on a TPAC manoeuvre, not from an untrained individual’.

“He hasn’t driven since,” he said. “There is remorse. He has lost his good character. If you were to send him to prison today he would lose his job.”

Simpson, aged 50, of Crowtrees Drive, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He received a 12-month community order, with an 80-day alcohol-abstinence monitoring requirement and 140 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.