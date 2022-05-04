Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Rosie Grant slurred her words as she placed her order at the drive-through restaurant on King’s Mill Road East, on April 9, at 3am.

Jenna Minton, prosecuting, said the manager who served her called the police, and officers found her sitting in the driver's seat of her car, with the engine running.

A breath test revealed she had 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

McDonald's, on Kings Mill Road East, Sutton.

Grant, aged 22, of Farndon Road, Sutton, admitted drink-driving.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said: “It’s a sad day for Grant who will leave court with a stain on her character.

“Losing her licence is going to affect her very badly.”

He said Grant, who has no previous convictions, is 'effectively' her mother's carer, and the inevitable driving ban will impact her the most.

Mr Samrai said: “She feels really ashamed.

“She had been on a night out in Mansfield and got a taxi home, but felt hungry and drove the three-four minute journey to McDonald's.”

He said it was an ‘act of stupidity’ and a ‘huge mistake’ by the self-employed worker.

Grant was banned from driving for 21 months, but offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if she completes it by July 2023