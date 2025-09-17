Sutton drink and drug driver ricocheted into a hedge and rowed with police officers

A Sutton man who was over the limit for drink and drugs when he crashed into a roundabout and ricocheted into a hedge also rowed with police officers, a court has heard.

Danny Severn was driving a blue VW Golf when he lost control at the junction of Lammas Road and Priestic Road, at 4.30am on April 6, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.

He tried to flee, but was caught and escorted back to the car, where he was “clearly very drunk and became aggressive.”

"He asked for his mother who had also turned up at the scene,” she said. “He was taken to the floor as he wasn't complying."

Because the airbags deployed Severn, aged 29, was taken to hospital and a small amount of cannabis was found on him.

A blood test revealed he had 103 milligrams of alcohol when the limit is 80 milligrams.

He was also over the limit for cocaine and the metabolic breakdown Benzoylecgonine.

Severn, who represented himself, denied being obstructive and said he had been injured by the officers when he tried to hug his mother while handcuffed.

"I had not taken any drugs that night," he said. "I hit the roundabout and it flung me across the road. I don't know why.”

Severn, of Redcliffe Road, Sutton, admitted possession of a class B drug, and drink and drug driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 23.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday, when he received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days.

He was disqualified for 16 months. He was ordered to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.