Sutton burglar came away with £20 from charity box

A Sutton man who burgled a post office but only came away with £20 in cash from a charity box "panicked and went to ground" after dodging his trial, a court heard.

The alarm at Lowdham Post Office was triggered at 3.27am, on June 6, 2018, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Three men were seen getting into a silver Vauxhall Astra, and the car was spotted shortly afterwards on the Epperstone bypass, and again at woods near Blidworth.

Christopher Beniston was one of two men who ran from the car, and a third man was caught later. They were linked to the burglary by DNA.

Beniston denied burglary and failed to attend a trial on May 27.

A witness said that drawers had been rifled, and stamps were strewn on the post office floor, but the only thing missing was an air ambulance charity box that contacted about £20.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Beniston's offending had been driven by the misuse of mamba and other drugs.

"He panicked and went to ground, and in doing so he squandered his greatest opportunity to turn a corner," he said.

"He was along for the ride and accepts responsibility for the burglary."

Beniston, 31, of Mapplewells Crescent, admitted burglary, failing to surrender to court and failing to comply with a community order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a total of 22 weeks, and was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.

