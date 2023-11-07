Sutton boozer struggled with cops after ‘going off on one’ at party with free alcohol
Thomas Bond's partner called the police to her Davies Avenue address at 10.30pm on July 22, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
He was "sweating so much his shirt was wet through" and he was "highly intoxicated”. His partner shouted that she wanted him removed.
He told the officers to "stand down" and said he was going to leave the address, but they told him he was going to be arrested.
Bond, aged 42, shouted "no" and began to wave his arms around. When an officer grabbed his wrist, Bond pushed him away and pulled his coat over his head.
As the officer was bent over he kicked Bond in the shins, said Ms Allsop.
He was taken to the floor and was “difficult” as he was placed in the vehicle. The officer was left with a painful twinge in his back.
Bond, whose last conviction dates back to 2008, later described himself as “a drunken idiot” and “pathetic”.
Representing himself, he told magistrates: "I should have just left with the officer. I have been out of trouble for so long.
"I have been in and out of prison in the past. Now I have a family. I am just ashamed of my behaviour, absolutely ashamed."
Bond, of Cedar Close, Sutton, admitted resisting arrest when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £80 and was ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £32 surcharge.