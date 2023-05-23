News you can trust since 1952
Sutton boozer called white police the N-word after fears he was armed at bus station

A boozed-up Sutton man who shouted racist abuse at white police officers who were told he was carrying a weapon has been landed with a £300 court bill.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:58 BST

Officers were called to Mansfield Bus Station after reports Andrew Green was armed and making threats, on January 30, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said, that Green was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour, the 49-year-old shouted racist insults and used the N-word, before hurling homophobic abuse.

Mr Wilshaw said the sentence should be uplifted once for the racially-aggravated element and again for the homophobia.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
The court heard Green has a history of public order offences. He was last fined in January and is currently serving a community order.

Green, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, admitted aggravated harassment.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "He accepts he had been drinking heavily. There was a report he had a weapon which was false.

“The officers took hold of him to search him. He objected because he hadn't got anything.

“He doesn't recall the specific words he used. He accepts he was out of order.

“He tells me, and looking at him, I believe him, he is trying to deal with a long-standing alcohol issue. He hasn't touched alcohol since and is feeling an awful lot better.”

Mr Pridham said the single dad apologises for his behaviour, adding: “Let's hope this is the last time the court will see him for this sort of matter.”

Green was fined £160 and ordered to pay a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.