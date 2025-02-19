Sutton biker assaulted motorist who caused him to crash after he pulled a wheelie

A Sutton biker who assaulted a motorist with his helmet after crashing when the driver swerved his car at him also hit a bystander by hurling a stone in “a fit of pique”, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macauley Joyce had just pulled a wheelie on Forest Road, when the oncoming car "jinked" at him, and he lost control, damaging his bike and sustaining injuries to his finger and knee, on July 28 last year.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said Joyce, aged 29, chased after the car and once it stopped swung his helmet at the driver, making contact with the back of his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He kicked the car's rear bumper and was shouting and swearing. He also threw a stone which hit a female bystander on her foot.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for assault causing actual bodily harm from 2015.

"Since that conviction he has matured and grown up," said Ian Pridham, mitigating, adding that Joyce has started a family and runs his own scaffolding business.

"Strange that he should find himself back before the court," he said. "He has known bikes since he was five. There wasn't much traffic about. He stupidly pulled a wheelie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His version is that the car coming in the other direction has taken exception to this and has jinked his car in his direction.

"He has seen red. He followed the other vehicle and stopped in front of it for an explanation as to why the other driver swerved at him.

"He asked, “Why did you try to run me off the road?” He accepts taking his helmet off. My client accepts he swungs his helmet.”

The court heard Joyce's victim confiscated his helmet for evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was still furious,” Mr Pridham said. “In a fit of pique he accepts throwing a stone. He intended to hit the car. She was in the car behind the first victim. He is very regretful.

"It appears the police were unable to provide CCTV evidence. He was immature to pull the wheelie. He accepts reacting badly."

Joyce, aged 29, of Stamper Crescent, Sutton, admitted two counts of assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £960, with a £384 surcharge and £250 compensation to the victims.