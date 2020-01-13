Sutton bike shop owner thanks community after thieves steal bespoke products

The owner of a bespoke bike shop in Sutton has praised the community response to an online post after his store was broken into by thieves.

John Brame owns the RG:HQ sports firm, which opened its doors in the town in October after renovating the once-derelict former DWP building in High Pavement.

Thieves are caught on camera stealing bikes from the RG:HQ site on High Pavement, Sutton. Image: John Brame.

But on Saturday night (January 11) between 10.30pm and midnight, seven bespoke bikes were taken from the store after thieves smashed a window and gained access to the site.

The angered shop owner says it is not the first time the store has been broken into since it opened, fearing that if it continues he may be forced to close and move to another area.

However, after sharing a post on his Facebook page, Mr Brame received “huge” support from members of the Ashfield community – reaching 60,000 people and getting more than 500 shares.

He has thanked the public for their support and hopes through the public appeals, people will be aware if they spot anyone selling the “unique” bikes.

Damage to the window of RG:HQ on High Pavement, Sutton. Image: John Brame.

He said: “In all they took seven unique, bespoke bikes. We closed on Sunday, when we should have been open so it’s affected trade already, and we’ve had to move all the bikes out until the repairs are done.

“It’s a shame that a small minority of pathetic people have to ruin things.

“The bikes are all very rare and in some cases the only ones of their kind. So, if you see any ROSE Bikes being ridden around the area, or anyone offers you one of these bikes, please get in contact.

“What’s amazed me has been the public support. We posted online while we waited for the police, in Sutton and Huthwaite community groups.

Thieves are caught on CCTV inside the RG:HQ site on High Pavement. Image: John Brame.

“We’ve reached more than 60,000 people which is absolutely huge, and I can’t thank the public enough for their support.”

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a burglary at a shop in Sutton just after midnight yesterday (January 12).

“A window had been forced and number of bikes were taken.

“Enquiries continue and officers are appealing to anyone with any information to contact us on 101 quoting incident 8 of January 12.”