News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Sutton barber ‘swiped a punch’ at man after being asked to behave himself

A Sutton barber who ‘swiped a punch’ at a service station worker after being asked to behave himself has been landed with a £569 court bill.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT- 1 min read

Dwayne Taylor had helped himself to a lift in a car with some women, but a dispute broke out with a boyfriend when they stopped at a Co-op service station, on February 19, at 12.40am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said the people in the car asked a member of staff to deal with Taylor because he was being “agitated and aggressive”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the worker approached him on the forecourt, Taylor shoved him three times before “swiping” a punch that knocked his glasses off.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

When interviewed by police, Taylor claimed self-defence because his victim was “bigger and heavier than him”.

The court heard he has four previous convictions for five offences and was last in trouble for producing a class B drug in 2018, when he received a conditional discharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor, aged 30, of Hill Crescent, admitted assault.

Read More
Ashfield thug only stopped strangling girlfriend because he wanted a cigarette

Richard Etherington, mitigating, said Taylor met the people at a boxing match and was going to pick up more alcohol.

He was accused of putting his arms around a girl on the back seat and this caused an argument with her boyfriend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Regrettably he made the decision to strike the worker,” Mr Etherington said. “He bitterly regrets his actions. He knows no-one goes to work to be assaulted.”

He said Taylor is due to start a job in Spain as a barber later this month.

Taylor was fined £346 and ordered to pay a £138 surcharge and £85 costs.