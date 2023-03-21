Sutton barber ‘swiped a punch’ at man after being asked to behave himself

Dwayne Taylor had helped himself to a lift in a car with some women, but a dispute broke out with a boyfriend when they stopped at a Co-op service station, on February 19, at 12.40am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said the people in the car asked a member of staff to deal with Taylor because he was being “agitated and aggressive”.

When the worker approached him on the forecourt, Taylor shoved him three times before “swiping” a punch that knocked his glasses off.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When interviewed by police, Taylor claimed self-defence because his victim was “bigger and heavier than him”.

The court heard he has four previous convictions for five offences and was last in trouble for producing a class B drug in 2018, when he received a conditional discharge.

Taylor, aged 30, of Hill Crescent, admitted assault.

Richard Etherington, mitigating, said Taylor met the people at a boxing match and was going to pick up more alcohol.

He was accused of putting his arms around a girl on the back seat and this caused an argument with her boyfriend.

“Regrettably he made the decision to strike the worker,” Mr Etherington said. “He bitterly regrets his actions. He knows no-one goes to work to be assaulted.”

He said Taylor is due to start a job in Spain as a barber later this month.