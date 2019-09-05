Sutton band member fears after being 'glassed in eye' during rehearsals

A Sutton singer was glassed in the eye after a man burst into his band’s rehearsals.

Alan Allsop, frontman for punk-rock band Hung Like Hanratty, said he was hit with a pint pot after being accused of sleeping with a man’s ex-wife.

Mr Allsop in hospital with his injuries.

The 54-year-old said a man threatened to kill him at the New Cross pub in Sutton over the accusations.

Alan said: “I thought people were pulling my leg as I’m loyal to my partner.

“Then my guitarist Liam rang me. He said the person was with him going crazy, saying he wanted to kill me.”

Mr Allsop says he was “shaken up”, but that the band waited for an hour and nothing happened, so they went upstairs in the pub to rehearse.

However, Alan said a man then “burst” into the room and “glassed” him, leaving him needing hospital treatment to have glass “removed from my eyeball”.

He said: “Without any warning the door burst open and he smashed a pint pot in my face.

“It took police 45 minutes to get there.

“I went to hospital to have glass removed from my eyeball and my knee.”

Nottinghamshire Police said a man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A spokesman said: “We were called to the New Cross pub in Outram Street, Sutton at about 8.15pm on Thursday, August 29 following reports of an assault.

“Officers from Nottinghamshire Police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault in the same evening.

“The man has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”