Sutton and Kirkby: Dangerous driving suspect arrested after chase involving police aircraft

The crew of a police aircraft helped officers on the ground to locate a suspect after a high-speed pursuit through Sutton and Kirkby.

Officers intercepted an Audi on the M1 shortly before 1.30pm on September 27.

The driver failed to stop before leading them on a pursuit through Kirkby and Sutton.

The car was eventually abandoned at the end of Mapplewells Road in Sutton where a suspect fled on foot down an alleyway and into Rookery Park.

The suspect was tracked down with help from the police aircraft. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The crew of a fixed wing NPAS aircraft then circled above and used a thermal imaging camera to direct officers on the ground to a figure in a dense treeline.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance, possessing a class B drug and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was later released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

Insp Chris Chell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This was an excellent bit of teamwork by officers on the ground and their colleagues in the air.

“Thanks to their speed over the ground and powerful thermal imaging camera, the NPAS crew were able to arrive quickly at this incident and provide the vital eye in the sky we needed to bring this suspect into custody.”