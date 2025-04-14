Suspects charged after a stabbing in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two suspects have been charged after a stabbing in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Police were called to Downing Street after a man in his 40s was attacked at approximately 5.45pm on Thursday 10 April.

The victim sustained two stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Conor McPherson-Fox, aged 31, of Yorke Drive, Newark, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, being in possession of a bladed article in a public place and theft.

Brett O’Brien, aged 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (14 April 2025).

Detective Inspector Ian Smith, who is investigating the incident, said:

“As you would expect, we have taken this incident extremely seriously.

“We know the impact this crime will have had on the local community.

“Hopefully, these charges will offer the public some reassurance.

“We would also encourage anyone who has any information about this incident and has not yet come forward to do so.”

Speaking at the time of the incident Inspector Chris Boylin, Ashfield Neighbourhood Commander, said: “Incidents of this type are concerning and highlight why we continue to work hard, with the support of partner agencies and, importantly, the community to tackle and prevent knife crime from happening on our streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 539 of 10 April 2025. Reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.