Suspected shoplifters charged after being arrested in Mansfield

Two suspected shop thieves were arrested after a car was intercepted in Mansfield.

Officers approached the car at St Peter’s Retail Park shortly after 1pm on Sunday, March 9 and detained its occupants.

A quantity of suspected stolen meat and confectionary items were recovered.

Sandi Pop, aged 41, and Sorin Cocoloji, aged 30, both of Sherwood Street, Warsop, have been charged with theft.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of shoplifting in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

They have been released on bail and are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on April 22.

Officers in Mansfield are currently working with local retailers to tackle shop thefts, and have reduced offences by around 40 per cent over the last 12 months.