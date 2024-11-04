Suspected knife-carrier in Selston arrested and recalled to prison
A 35-year-old man, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing bladed articles in public.
The suspect was located on scrubland off Park Lane, near Selston, around 12.30pm on Sunday, November 3, where he was arrested after numerous bladed articles were found.
Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Working closely with our fire and ambulance service colleagues, our officers were quickly able to resolve this incident safely.
“We’re pleased to have been able to take multiple weapons out of harm’s way during this incident and also arrest a suspect, who was wanted on recall to prison.”