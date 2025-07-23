Suspected intruders tracked down by police dog in Sutton

Two suspects were tracked though a dark building site by a police dog and arrested.

Police were called to the site in Hardwick Lane, Sutton, at 1.41am on Monday (July 21) after two intruders were reported.

After covering all points of entry and exit, officers called in PD Rocket and his handler to search the site.

Rocket, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, wasted little time and soon identified two men on the roof of an unfinished building.

PD Rocket. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

The pair, aged 24 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

It was the latest in a line of good jobs for PD Rocket, who has recently chased down two suspects after high speed pursuits – one in June and another earlier this month.

Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was another excellent result for Rocket who is proving himself to be an excellent all round police dog.

“Although he’s on the smaller side for a general-purpose dog, he more than makes up for it with his excellent nose, his blistering speed and – when required – his very firm bite.”