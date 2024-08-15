Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspected drug dealer was arrested by police after a brief pursuit through Sutton town centre.

Armed officers on routine patrol were alerted to a suspected shoplifting offence shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 14 and tracked two suspects to Market Street, at which point one of them rode away on a bicycle.

A 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer following a purusit through Sutton town centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Multiple wraps of suspected cocaine and heroin were recovered, along with a bag containing cash, mobile phones and other evidence.

Another woman was spoken to at the scene and released.

Inspector Chris Chell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were alerted to this suspect by a local CCTV operator and were soon able to bring a suspect into custody.

“With the assistance of members of the public we were also able to retrieve vital evidence from the front garden of a nearby property.”