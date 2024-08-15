Suspected drug dealer arrested after Sutton pursuit
Armed officers on routine patrol were alerted to a suspected shoplifting offence shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 14 and tracked two suspects to Market Street, at which point one of them rode away on a bicycle.
A 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing a knife.
Multiple wraps of suspected cocaine and heroin were recovered, along with a bag containing cash, mobile phones and other evidence.
Another woman was spoken to at the scene and released.
Inspector Chris Chell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were alerted to this suspect by a local CCTV operator and were soon able to bring a suspect into custody.
“With the assistance of members of the public we were also able to retrieve vital evidence from the front garden of a nearby property.”