Suspected drug dealer arrested after Sutton pursuit

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:44 BST
A suspected drug dealer was arrested by police after a brief pursuit through Sutton town centre.

Armed officers on routine patrol were alerted to a suspected shoplifting offence shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 14 and tracked two suspects to Market Street, at which point one of them rode away on a bicycle.

A 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing a knife.

Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer following a purusit through Sutton town centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Multiple wraps of suspected cocaine and heroin were recovered, along with a bag containing cash, mobile phones and other evidence.

Another woman was spoken to at the scene and released.

Inspector Chris Chell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were alerted to this suspect by a local CCTV operator and were soon able to bring a suspect into custody.

“With the assistance of members of the public we were also able to retrieve vital evidence from the front garden of a nearby property.”