News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Suspected drug dealer arrested after Mansfield U-turn

A suspected drug dealer was stopped and arrested in Mansfield after trying to avoid a pair of inquisitive police officers.
By John Smith
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The officers were on patrol in Jubilee Way at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 10 when a car performed a U-turn ahead of them and drove away at speed.

After stopping a short distance later in Shirland Drive, a man was seen to leave the vehicle and walk away from officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was detained shortly afterwards and found to be in possession of cannabis and a significant quantity of suspected cocaine.

Most Popular
Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice arrested a suspected drug dealer in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Read More
Mansfield man attacked girlfriend for the second time and left her fearing for h...

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, and possessing a class B drug.

He was also arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike in Mansfield Woodhouse last October.

Investigations continue while the suspect remains on police bail.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work by officers who were, unsurprisingly, suspicious of the abrupt U-turn in front of them.”