Suspected drug dealer arrested after Mansfield U-turn
The officers were on patrol in Jubilee Way at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 10 when a car performed a U-turn ahead of them and drove away at speed.
After stopping a short distance later in Shirland Drive, a man was seen to leave the vehicle and walk away from officers.
He was detained shortly afterwards and found to be in possession of cannabis and a significant quantity of suspected cocaine.
The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, and possessing a class B drug.
He was also arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike in Mansfield Woodhouse last October.
Investigations continue while the suspect remains on police bail.
Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work by officers who were, unsurprisingly, suspicious of the abrupt U-turn in front of them.”