A suspected drug dealer was stopped and arrested in Mansfield after trying to avoid a pair of inquisitive police officers.

The officers were on patrol in Jubilee Way at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 10 when a car performed a U-turn ahead of them and drove away at speed.

After stopping a short distance later in Shirland Drive, a man was seen to leave the vehicle and walk away from officers.

He was detained shortly afterwards and found to be in possession of cannabis and a significant quantity of suspected cocaine.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, and possessing a class B drug.

He was also arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike in Mansfield Woodhouse last October.

Investigations continue while the suspect remains on police bail.