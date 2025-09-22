Suspected car thieves chased down by police dog in Kimberley

A suspected car thief was chased down and detained by a police dog in Kimberley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD Jester was on patrol with his handler when reports came in about a missing car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The vehicle was spotted in Main Street and was followed towards Swingate where it was found parked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple suspects fled on foot and Jester was deployed to give chase.

The suspect was detained in Swingate. Photo: Google

Moments later the dog caught up with and detained a suspect.

Subsequently, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and the car was returned to its owner.

It was the second successful chase and detention by Jester – a young Belgian Malinois who joined the force earlier this year – in as many weeks after be detained another suspect on September 7 after a motorcycle had been reported stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section, said: “Jester is relatively new in service and is developing nicely.

“This was his second successful chase in as many weeks and yet another reminder of the value of dogs in detaining fleeing suspects.”