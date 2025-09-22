Suspected car thieves chased down by police dog in Kimberley

By John Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 11:41 BST
A suspected car thief was chased down and detained by a police dog in Kimberley.

PD Jester was on patrol with his handler when reports came in about a missing car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Most Popular

The vehicle was spotted in Main Street and was followed towards Swingate where it was found parked up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Multiple suspects fled on foot and Jester was deployed to give chase.

The suspect was detained in Swingate. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
The suspect was detained in Swingate. Photo: Google

Moments later the dog caught up with and detained a suspect.

Subsequently, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and the car was returned to its owner.

It was the second successful chase and detention by Jester – a young Belgian Malinois who joined the force earlier this year – in as many weeks after be detained another suspect on September 7 after a motorcycle had been reported stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section, said: “Jester is relatively new in service and is developing nicely.

“This was his second successful chase in as many weeks and yet another reminder of the value of dogs in detaining fleeing suspects.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice