Suspect in court after Ashfield house burglary
A man has appeared in court in connection with a residential burglary.
The crime took place in Evans Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield, overnight on Tuesday October 5.
Jewellery and other valuables were taken when entry was forced through a bedroom window.
Darren Cox, aged 45, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of breaching the terms of a sexual harm reduction order.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning where we pleaded not guilty to both offences.
Cox, of Meden Crescent, Sutton-in-Ashfield, will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 25.
Detective Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries can have a terrible impact on victims, many of whom no longer feel safe in their own homes.
“We treat this crime with utmost seriousness and currently have two specialist teams of detectives working to investigate offences. Extensive measures are also in place across the county to prevent burglaries form happening in the first place.”