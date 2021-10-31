The crime took place in Evans Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield, overnight on Tuesday October 5.

Jewellery and other valuables were taken when entry was forced through a bedroom window.

Darren Cox, aged 45, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of breaching the terms of a sexual harm reduction order.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning where we pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Cox, of Meden Crescent, Sutton-in-Ashfield, will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 25.

Detective Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries can have a terrible impact on victims, many of whom no longer feel safe in their own homes.