Suspect found hiding under bed as police track down stolen Kimberley van

Three men, aged 22, 22, and 32, have been detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team were on proactive patrol when they were alerted to a report of a van stolen from an address in Ruddington.

Searches were quickly carried out after the van was later spotted in the Broxtowe Estate area.

Officers found the van parked in Deepdene Close and started looking for suspects who ran off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police dog and handler aided in the search and tracked the suspects to a property in Deepdene Close.

Officers searched the address and arrested three men who were inside on Thursday night (January 6). One of the suspects was found hiding under a bed.

As a result of further enquiries it was discovered the stolen van was parked near to another van which was also reported as stolen, from the Kimberley area, on Wednesday (January 5). Inside the van were a number of tools believed to have been stolen.

Also parked in Deepdene Close was a tow truck suspected to have been involved in the theft of the vans. All three vehicles were recovered.

Three men, aged 22, 22, and 32, were detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle while officers continue with their investigation.

Sergeant James Rimmington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These excellent arrests and recovery of stolen vehicles and tools was down to some fantastic team work involving officers on mobile patrol and also on the ground.

“This included police dogs and handlers searching the area to ensure we tracked down the suspects.

“I hope this good result reassures our communities how seriously we treat vehicle theft which can have a huge impact on victims, leaving them without vital transport and out of pocket.