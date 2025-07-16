Suspect charged after reports of man with sword in Mansfield park

By John Smith
Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST
A suspect has been charged after a man was reported to be in possession of a sword in a Mansfield park.

Officers were called to Berry Hill Park at 5.31am on July 11 and later detained a suspect carrying a sheathed antique-style sword in Southwell Road West.

Charles Moir, aged 29, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Moir, of Mansfield, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

PC Alex Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Reports of this nature can cause significant public alarm, and will always generate an immediate police response.”

