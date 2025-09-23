Suspect charged after Eastwood break-in
A suspect has appeared in court after a break-in in Eastwood.
Police were called to a commercial premises in Three Tuns Road after 10pm on September 10 and officers detained a suspect at the scene.
Alan Brown, 50, was charged with burglary.
Brown, of Owlston Close, Eastwood, has also been charged with three counts of vehicle interference after a series of incidents the previous day.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at the same venue on 4 November.