Suspect arrested and charged after Sutton man stabbed and robbed on way home from funeral

The 54-year-old victim was walking home from a funeral when he was robbed in the vicinity of Hardwick Lane, Sutton, at around 1.10am on 30 October.

He was stabbed twice and his mobile phone and wallet were taken. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-altering.

Lee Brown, 41, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning, charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s fortunate the victim’s injuries were not more serious but it was still a very distressing experience for him.

“We will always investigate reports of robbery and violent crime and strive to put suspects before the courts.”