Suspect arrested after spate of break-ins in Ravenshead
Officers were searching in the area following reports of a burglary in Kirkby Road, Ravenshead, at 8.25pm on Saturday (1 November).
The residents were out at the time but internal cameras picked up intruders inside their property and the victims called 999.
Operational Support officers observed a car parked at the junction of Kirkby Road and Little Ricket Lane.
When they approached, the car immediately drove away, so it was followed and pulled over a short time later.
Officers detained a man who was inside the car and seized a mobile phone and a two-way radio.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of the Ravenshead burglary, as well as an earlier break-in at Cropwell Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.
The victims had been downstairs at the time when they heard noises upstairs and witnessed three men fleeing the property via the back garden.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and has since been bailed with strict conditions while investigations continue.
Detective Constable Aisha Grainger, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe these two burglaries are linked so the officers on patrol deserve great credit for responding efficiently and detaining a suspect.
“The investigation is now being progressed by detectives and extensive CCTV, door-to-door and forensic inquiries are ongoing.
“We believe the public could also assist. Anyone who was in either of these locations on Saturday evening and spotted anything suspicious, or has relevant dashcam footage, should get in touch without delay.”
Call 101, quoting 686 of 1 November 2025